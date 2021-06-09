Celebrating Juneteenth in Charlotte? Consider Durag Fest, poetry open mic, winery tours

Jessica Swannie
·6 min read

June 19 is still as important today as it was in 1865.

The date, coined “Juneteenth,” commemorates the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to free enslaved people — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation On that day, U.S. Gen. Gordon Granger read, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

Celebrations ensued that night and became a formalized party for “Jubilee Day” the following year on June 19. Over the years, Juneteenth celebrations evolved to include barbecues, music, prayer services and more activities.

This year, like those past, Charlotteans will celebrate Juneteenth across the city and beyond, with art, live performances, food, special events and festivals.

Belmont Juneteenth Celebration

Online

Details: This year, the Belmont Juneteenth Celebration will be virtual. You can catch the parade from the Montcross Area Chamber webcam or register your family to participate. Later that day, there will be a virtual concert and virtual vendors. More details to be announced on the event Facebook page.

Time: 2 p.m. parade, 7 p.m. concert

Cost: Free

Durag Fest

Victoria Yards, 408 N. Tryon St.; NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza, 400 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.; Camp North End, 1824 Statesville Road

Details: The fourth annual Durag Fest will celebrate Black culture through music, fashion and art across three locations. At Victoria Yards, visitors can shop local vendors at the Durag Market and enjoy bites from local food trucks. The NASCAR Hall of Fame will host the Durag Hall of Fame with portraits of Charlotteans and music/dance performances. To close the event, Durags After Dark: Adult Swim event at Camp North End will include a wave contest and live performances from DJs and local artists. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Time: Noon-6 p.m. Victoria Yards, 2-8 p.m. Durag Hall of Fame, 7-11 p.m. Durags After Dark

Cost: Free, but RSVP is required.

The 2018 Durag Fest.
The 2018 Durag Fest.

Freedom: A Juneteenth Celebration

430 S. Tryon St.

Details: The Knight Theater will host young professionals, fashion enthusiasts and progressive thinkers to celebrate Juneteenth. This upscale party presented by King Entertainment Events will feature live music from DJ Kato and DJ Shaun Nyce.

Time: 9 p.m.

Cost: $20+

Juneteenth Block Party

525 Johnson Road

Details: Designed to celebrate unity, empowerment and progress, the Juneteenth Block Party will motivate and inspire. More details to come on the event Facebook page.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for family fun, 4-8 p.m. for the after party

Cost: Free

Juneteenth celebration in Clover, SC

405 Kings Mountain St., 312 Mobley St.

Details: Less than an hour’s drive from uptown, Clover, South Carolina, will host a Juneteenth celebration. The event kicks off with the second annual Freedom Walk at Clover Chapel UMC, where participants will walk through town on a designated route to commemorate Juneteenth. The walk will culminate in a reading of the Town of Clover Proclamation. In the evening, participants can gather in Roosevelt Community Park for Celebration in the Park, which will include food trucks, a youth basketball tournament, cornhole tournament, live DJ and cultural dancing.

Time: 9 a.m. for the Freedom Walk, 5:30 p.m. for Celebration in the Park

Cost: $15 for the Freedom Walk, free for Celebration in the Park

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas

Central Avenue and Thomas Avenue in Plaza Midwood

Details: The Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas will celebrate with four days of events. On June 17, there will be a youth day camp, followed by an opening ceremony and drum circle on June 18. On the morning of June 19, join the peaceful Juneteenth Freedom March, which will begin at Marshall Park and end at the House of Africa on Central Avenue. Later that day and through Sunday, learn the history of Juneteenth and join in prayers.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for youth camp on June 17; 5-9 p.m. opening ceremony and drum circle on June 18; 9 a.m. for the Freedom March on June 19; noon to 9 p.m. for prayer and history of Juneteenth on June 19; noon to 8 p.m. for history of Juneteenth on June 20

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Jam

Spirit Square at the corner of 7th and College streets; Victoria Yards, 408 N. Tryon St.; NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza, 400 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.

Details: Join Blumenthal Performing Arts for Juneteenth Jam, a two-day, artist-forward event that will highlight the history and significance of Juneteenth. Throughout uptown, participants can enjoy live music, interactive dance sessions and an installation of the Durag Fest. There will also be a hip hop performance from AJ Glasco, dance director for We Are Hip Hop.

Time: 4 p.m. June 18, 11 a.m. June 19

Cost: Free

Enjoy music and dance at Juneteenth Jam, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts.
Enjoy music and dance at Juneteenth Jam, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts.

Kingdom Coming at Latta Plantation

5225 Sample Road

Details: Visit the Historic Latta Plantation to hear stories from characters portrayed by actors along the way, including a former bondsman, overseer, white refugees and Confederate soldiers. Reservations can be made for the experience starting at 7 p.m., and the event is recommended for mature audiences only. Space is limited to 20 people per time slot. The tour terrain is rough and not recommended for those with mobility challenges.

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $25

Lyrical Healing Open Mic

229 S. Brevard St.

Details: Hosted by Porsha the Poet, this open mic night will celebrate Juneteenth and encourage healing at Studio 229 on Brevard. The event will include live music, poetry, spoken word, rap and R&B.

Time: 7-11:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

RVA Juneteenth Cocktail Market

200 S. 10th St.

Details: The RVA Juneteenth Cocktail Market is the perfect opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth by enjoying food and cocktails prepared by Black chefs at Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas. Featured chefs include: Candace Vinson, Daryl Cooper, Emmanuel “Manny” Baiden, George Carroll, Nikke Gregory, Paul Polk and Oscar Johnson. Proceeds from this donation-based event will benefit the RVA HIP & Bohlale Baheti Social & Charity Club, a nonprofit committed to providing scholarships to college-bound female Black high school seniors through mentorship, financial aid preparation and community services.

Time: 8 p.m. to midnight

Cost: $5 donation to RVA HIP & Bohlale Baheti Social & Charity Club is required for entry

Queen City Juneteenth Festival

Fran’s Kids Boys & Girls Center, 2600 W. Trade St.

Details: The Queen City Juneteenth festival will bring communities and families together under a theme of “Educating, Empowering, Entertaining.” The celebration will spread awareness for African American culture and give back to less-fortunate communities. In addition to 50 Black-owned businesses, there will also be live music, giveaways and dance performances. For younger attendees, there will be limbo, kids’ games, face painting and a pie-eating contest.

Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

QC Juneteenth Fest

7601 The Plaza Blvd.

Details: Celebrate freedom, community and cultural prosperity at the QC Juneteenth Fest presented by Black Business Owners Corp. and Melanated Exchange Market. The event will feature live performances, a kids’ zone, community activities, special guest speakers, a selfie experience, visual artists and a special installment of Black Food Truck Fridays.

Time: Noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wine Me Down Juneteenth

224 E. 7th St.

Details: Tour Black-owned vineyards and winery destinations. Sip wine throughout the day and enjoy food from Black-owned food trucks and restaurants. Tickets include round-trip shared coach bus travel, two tours and an entertainment pass. Guests must be 21+ and masks or facial coverings are required during transit.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $109

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Recommended Stories

  • Galveston: This is where Juneteenth began

    This comes as there has been a push to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday and some companies made it a permanent paid holiday.

  • Lincoln museum to show rare Emancipation Proclamation for Juneteenth

    President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but the word of the long-awaited news did not reach enslaved peoples in multiple parts of the country until much later. In recognition of Juneteenth, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois, will showcase a rare copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. While the original Emancipation Proclamation document remains in the National Archives in Washington, D.C., the copy set to be displayed in Illinois has the signatures of President Abraham Lincoln and former Secretary of State William Seward.

  • ‘Not just a day off’: Town of Cary approves Juneteenth as paid holiday

    Cary joins other Triangle area municipalities in formally recognizing the holiday commemorating emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

  • College athletes weren't invited to a Congressional hearing on their own endorsement rights

    A Senate committee held a hearing on college athletes' endorsement rights, but no athletes were invited.

  • Juneteenth honors African American liberation through art and social action. What does Juneteenth mean to you?

    We want to hear from Black Americans: what does Juneteenth mean to you, and how are you celebrating the holiday?

  • This 5-foot venomous critter lurks as national park warns tourists about snake season

    “Some places have the classic four seasons. We have snake season.”

  • 'In the Heights' is the rare Latino blockbuster. Three Times writers on what that means

    Bodega coffee and raps about gentrification — we reflect on everything riding on Lin-Manuel Miranda's cultural unicorn

  • Boris Johnson's former chief aide Dominic Cummings' promise to reveal all on his new Substack could break government rules and open him up to legal action

    Dominic Cummings has set up a new Substack but his decision could cause both him and Boris Johnson trouble.

  • CDC to hold ‘emergency meeting’ over cases of heart inflammation following second Covid vaccine

    Higher number of cases are occurring in those between the ages of 18 to 24

  • G7 leaders gathered for a 'family photo' on an English beach, and Biden joked they should jump in the water

    Trump had a tendency to aggressively confront US allies on a range of issues, and his abrasive leadership style placed major strains on relations.

  • Why the world is in a shipping crisis

    Major ocean carriers can't dock their vessels to get unloaded or find shipping containers. Now, we're running out of everything.

  • Unnerving video shows moment boaters almost fall off edge of Texas dam

    Four women successfully rescued from barge with no injuries reported

  • Kid Rock doubles down on the homophobic slur he was caught using on video

    The 50-year-old "Cocky" musician was filmed using the f-slur while onstage at a bar in Tennessee. After backlash, he used it again in a tweet.

  • Trump-inspired death threats are terrorizing election workers

    AUDIO FROM PHONE CALL: "If you have a hand in this, you deserve to go to prison. You actually deserve to hang by your goddam, soy boy, skinny-ass neck." In the days and months following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Fulton County elections director Richard Barron received hundreds of harassing messages. AUDIO PHONE CALL: "You are a fraud. You should just go to China, cause that's where you belong, in communist China because you're a crook." His staff in Atlanta, Georgia - made up almost entirely of Black election workers - was targeted too. RICHARD BARRON, FULTON COUNTY ELECTION DIRECTOR: "The slurs were disturbing, sickening" … "The staff started getting all sorts of calls, threatening that people were going to come and kill everyone in their offices or in their chairs." For senior election administrators to local volunteers, Trump's baseless voter fraud claims have had far-reaching consequences in contested states from Georgia to Arizona to Michigan. Public servants and others who ran elections or refuted voter-fraud falsehoods continue to be targeted. Some have faced protests at their homes. Many have received death threats. In Georgia - where Trump faces a criminal investigation into alleged election interference - the fallout has been especially severe. GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: "I'm concerned about future elections." Gabriel Sterling, a senior election official in Georgia, who drew national attention in December when he denounced Trump's fraud claims as dangerous, says he's still being harassed and threatened. GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: "Beginning of May, I still got a phone call at 2:36 in the morning telling me I was going to prison. So this stuff has continued and it's continued for all of us." Sterling's boss, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family have also been targeted. In April, Raffensperger's wife, Tricia received a chilling text message that read, "You and your family will be killed very slowly."A week earlier, another anonymous text said, "we plan for the death of you and your family every day." In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Tricia Raffensperger detailed the threats to her family since the election. In one previously unreported incident, people who identified themselves to police as Oath Keepers - a far-right militia group involved in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 - were found outside Raffensperger's home, forcing him and his entire family into hiding. Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia in last year's presidential election marked a dramatic political shift in the historically Republican state. His defeat left many in the party in disbelief and Trump lashed out at election officials claiming they rigged the results. No significant fraud was found in Georgia or elsewhere in the U.S.FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "There's no way we lost Georgia, there's no way. That was a rigged election." His false claims unleashed a torrent of hate and harassment against election workers. FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "You watch what's going to come out. Watch what's going to be revealed." Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is now investigating the former president for potential interference and said in a February letter that her office would probe "any involvement in violence or threats." A spokesman for Trump did not respond to requests for comment, but has previously characterized the probe as a "witch hunt." Criminal law specialists say the threats to election officials could increase the legal jeopardy for Trump. Georgia State University law professor Clark Cunningham. CLARK CUNNINGHAM, GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY LAW PROFESSOR: "The statement in her letter suggests one of the things she may be looking at is whether Mr. Trump or others acting together with him were actually encouraging or soliciting the making of death threats against Georgia election officials." In April, two investigators from Willis' office met with Fulton County's elections director Richard Barron. During the hour-long meeting, which has not been previously reported, investigators sought information on threats against Barron and his staff. Willis' office did not respond to a request for comment. Elections officials fear the fallout from Trump's false and incendiary rhetoric could reverberate into future elections by making it harder to hire or retain people in public-service jobs that make them targets for violence. RICHARD BARRON, FULTON COUNTY ELECTION DIRECTOR: "You have a lot of good public servants just leaving... never seen an exodus like this before."

  • Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices

    For more than a decade, Georgia Democrats struggled to lure highly qualified, big-name candidates to run for statewide office. With Republicans firmly in control of all constitutional positions and the state legislature, none wanted to take the risk. Boosted by significant electoral victories in the 2020 election, a near-win of the governor’s office in 2018 and rapidly changing state demographics, seven sitting Democratic lawmakers have declared candidacies for one of Georgia’s eight statewide offices — a full nine months away from the 2022 qualifying deadline.

  • Mother of teen who joked on video about murdering father days before arrest is former state senator

    Elizabeth Helgelien, formely Halseth, was elected to Nevada legislature in 2010

  • ‘I started a revolution.’ Capitol riot filing reveals phone calls of Olathe Proud Boy

    “We stormed the Capitol Building, we rushed that s---, we took that house back,” Olathe Proud Boy William Chrestman said in a phone call after the Jan. 6 riot, according to a new court filing.

  • Here’s Why Schumer’s Mostly OK With Manchin Blocking His Agenda

    Aaron P. Bernstein/GettyWashington’s most popular parlor game, after a round of Kamala Harris is wrong no matter what she does, is guessing What in the world is Joe Manchin up to?Manchin is now the man of the moment, with the fate of the Democratic agenda in his hands in a 50-50 Senate. He’s going about it in his wide-eyed, can’t-we-all-get-along way that his colleagues might find grating if it weren’t so sincere. Senators in his party who agree with him from afar on delicate issues like the For

  • Duchess of Cambridge: 'we haven't Facetimed Lilibet'

    The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that she has not yet been introduced to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newborn daughter Lilibet. The Duchess was asked about her niece by an American reporter during a visit to a primary school in Cornwall with Jill Biden, the First Lady. Asked if she had "any wishes" for her niece, she replied: “I wish her the very best. I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet, I hope that will be soon”. Asked if they had FaceTimed, she replied: “No I haven’t.” T

  • Two passengers test positive for COVID on Celebrity Millennium fully vaccinated cruise

    Two passengers who on the Celebrity Millennium ship, which was carrying only fully vaccinated passengers and crew, have tested positive for COVID.