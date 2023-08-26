Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor says prostate cancer is ‘asymptomatic’ after end-of-life diagnosis

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has revealed that his prostate cancer is “asymptomatic”, after he was previously told he needed “palliative, end-of-life care”.

The Northumberland-raised musician, 62, was diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer in 2018. After he was unable to attend Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, his bandmates – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – read his letter informing them of his diagnosis to the audience at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following the ceremony, Taylor approached a doctor who told him about a treatment involving radioactive chemicals given intravenously, which would target only cancer cells.

In an interview with The Times, Taylor disclosed that he is “radioactive for several days” after receiving the treatment and is unable to sleep in the same room as someone else or use public transport.

“I was classified as palliative, end-of-life care ... and now I’m not; I’m asymptomatic,” he told the publication.

He called the scientist, who identified and recommended the treatment, Christopher Evans, the “Elon Musk of cancer”.

He also said he was touched that Le Bon read out his letter at the Hall of Fame ceremony: “It takes someone with a very special quality from their heart to do that and not drop a word. People don’t realise he’s actually quite a classy guy.”

Taylor said two symptoms alerted him that something was wrong: bone pain while jogging, which he almost mistook for arthritis after his years of live performances, and erectile dysfunction, which was masked by Taylor’s use of Viagra.

Asked about the prospect of returning to Duran Duran, he also said: “No, I’m not going to rejoin the band ... I would not say no to (part time for) the opportunity, particularly for the fans, but as I keep reminding people, you have to be asked.”

In the same interiew, however, Taylor also rubbished a rumour that he “can’t stand” his former bandmate, Nick Rhodes.

The Birmingham-formed Duran Duran were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s, with hits including “Rio”, “The Wild Boys”, and the James Bond theme “A View To A Kill”.

They released their 15th studio album, Future Past, in 2021and are currently touring North America with special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Bastille.

Next month, Taylor is scheduled to release Man’s a Wolf to Man, his first solo album in decades.

Additional reporting by Press Association