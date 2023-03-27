Durango Hellcat Owners Sue Dodge

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Are people too eager to sue these days?

Not everyone was happy with the surprise that Dodge would sell a batch of 2023 Durango Hellcats after saying 2022 would be the only model year of production. A group of 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat owners are suing the automaker for a list of reasons that reportedly includes false advertising and unjust enrichment.

Watch a Durango Hellcat race a Jeep Trackhawk here.

Not everyone is going to be sympathetic to these people. After all, they might have paid over $100,000 for their Dodge Durango Hellcat, but there were plenty of people who would’ve gladly shelled out for one and didn’t get the chance. Sure, some got in there with the surprise 2023 models, but there are still people willing to chop off a body part to get one.

At the same time, other people know what it’s like to be supposedly burned by an automaker doing something like this. Sure, there are only seven 2021 Durango Hellcat owners who are filing suit like spurned lovers, but others have felt companies did them dirty by selling more of a supposedly rare product than those customer would’ve liked.

“Well, well, well, how the turntables.” Michael Scott put it best in the oft-quoted episode of The Office. When you buy a limited-edition car and hope to capitalize on that financially, there is the risk that later it might not be as valuable as you thought. Maybe it’s because the automaker will surprisingly make more, or in the case of the Chrysler PT Cruiser, everyone simultaneously stops caring about it. Life is full of risks.

The question here, which might ultimately be up to a jury and judge, is whether or not Dodge broke the law? But we can also ask if people are overly eager to sue over just about anything these days? Tell us what you think.

Source: Driving

Images via Stellantis

