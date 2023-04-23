Durbin: Conversation about budget should be ‘separate’ from debt ceiling

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Sunday that negotiations over the budget should be “separate” from debt ceiling talks, saying that the United States cannot be allowed to default.

“The conversation should be underway, but it should be on the budget resolution, and on the appropriations process and entitlement reform if that’s part of the agenda,” Durbin told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.” “That should all be separate from the question of the debt ceiling.”

Durbin said that it would “cost our economy dearly” if the United States defaulted on its national debt. He said that they should move forward with the debt ceiling, and negotiate the budget separately.

If the U.S. does not raise its debt ceiling, the country could risk defaulting on its bills by June.

“Listen, we don’t need to default in this country,” Durbin said Sunday. “If we default on our national debt, it’s going to cost our economy dearly. We’re going to find businesses unable to proceed and people losing their jobs right and left that is a terrible outcome. So let’s do the responsible thing and not default, move forward on the debt ceiling.”

“Now we can have a fulsome debate on the budget and we will, and I understand it on the spending levels, but not at the expense of jeopardizing jobs and economic growth in America. Don’t default, avoid default on our national debt,” he added.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) introduced a budget plan to members of his party last week that would raise the debt ceiling by over $1 trillion but also return federal spending to 2022 levels and cap growth at 1 percent annually.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said during a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that President Biden and McCarthy should negotiate on the budget and not hold Americans’ mortgages “hostage.”

“You should negotiate on the budget,” she said. “That is the place to negotiate and they should start those negotiations now, not using the American people and their mortgages as hostage because right now, we’ve got to simply make clear we’re gonna avoid default and get this behind us. We pay our bills.”

