Durbin says China's Xi must decide his place in history

Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) addresses reporters after the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.





Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Sunday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will need to decide what his place in history will be amid Beijing's seemingly neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"President Xi has to decide his place in history and China's place in the world. If they are going to be part of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his barbaric conduct in Ukraine, he's going to run the risk of discrediting his own nation," Durbin said while appearing on ABC's "This Week."

"He has to think twice about that and I think the [President Biden's] most recent communication really put it on the line to him. That if he is going to secretly say he's not taking position and then quietly go ahead and provide the resources that Putin needs, we're going to know it and we're going to report it," added Durbin.

Biden spoke with Xi over the phone on Friday and warned that Beijing could face consequences if it provides "material support" to Russia.

"President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia," a White House readout of the call read. "He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians."