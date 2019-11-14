Pelosi Says Testimony Reveals Bribery: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he probably will release on Thursday a summary of his call last April with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The House Intelligence Committee plans a public hearing Friday with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Here are the latest developments:

Pelosi Says Testimony Reveals Bribery (12:02 p.m.)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday’s testimony in the House inquiry revealed that Trump committed bribery, one of the criteria for impeachment named in the Constitution.

“The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That’s bribery,” Pelosi said. She noted that the witnesses who testified, State Department officials George Kent and William Taylor, were appointed by the president.

Pelosi said the House hasn’t decided whether to impeach the president and added that as the inquiry goes forward, Trump is welcomed to bring witnesses in his own defense. But given the evidence currently before the House, she said what Trump has done by delaying aid to Ukraine “makes what Nixon did look almost small.”

Durbin Expects 2020 Democrats at Senate Trial (11:01 a.m.)

Second-ranking Senate Democrat Dick Durbin said he expects all six senators running for president in his party will be in Washington for the duration of any impeachment trial.

Their election considerations are “secondary” given the historic importance of any Senate proceedings, he said in an interview Thursday.

“This is a constitutional responsibility that we have far and above anybody’s political agenda,” Durbin said. “I believe they will take this as seriously as I do.”

Some Senate Republicans, including John Cornyn of Texas, have said that a trial would take weeks. The 1999 Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton lasted about a month.

Lawmakers expect a trial early next year. That could hamper campaign plans for the six Democrats running for president, including top-tier contenders Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, because it could coincide with the weeks leading up to balloting in the first primary states.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said Wednesday it’s up to senators to decide how long the proceedings would last. It’s “impossible to predict how long we’ll be on it,” he said. -- Laura Litvan

