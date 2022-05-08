DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Shareholders might have noticed that DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.4% to US$0.43 in the past week. It wasn't the greatest result, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$1.9m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share statutory loss of US$0.05 being moderately smaller than the analysts forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from DURECT's three analysts is for revenues of US$14.6m in 2022, which would reflect a modest 6.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$0.18. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$15.3m and losses of US$0.16 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on DURECT after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target fell 5.6% to US$5.67, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for DURECT's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values DURECT at US$6.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting DURECT is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that DURECT's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 9.4% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 6.1% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 3.2% annually. Not only are DURECT's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings.

