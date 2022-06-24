Durell McDowell arrested in double shooting that left Cuyahoga Falls man dead

A suspect in a double shooting that left a Cuyahoga Falls man dead and a woman injured had been on court-ordered GPS monitoring, according to court records.

Akron resident Durell L. McDowell, 32, was arrested Friday by Cuyahoga Falls and Akron police and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force in connection with the shooting death of Giovanni Stanford, 23, at 1376 Forest Glen Drive in Cuyahoga Falls.

No charges were announced and court records in the case had not been posted online Friday afternoon. McDowell's attorney in the prior felony case did not immediately return a phone call.

Stanford died shortly before midnight May 26 after police found him inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and head

A woman in the apartment was shot in the leg and was treated at an area hospital for her injuries, Cuyahoga Falls police said.

Victim called police for help: 911 call released in Cuyahoga Falls double shooting that killed Akron man

According to Summit County Common Pleas Court records, McDowell had been on community control following a felony conviction in November for possession of fentanyl. At the time of the shooting, he was on restricted GPS monitoring with privileges granted for court, a hospital and work.

Authorities said no further information is being released regarding the arrest as the incident is still being investigated by the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department and FBI.

Anyone who has information or tips regarding this crime is asked to contact Cuyahoga Falls police at 330-928-2181, Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677 or the Cuyahoga Falls Tip Line at 330-971-8477.

Get it on your phone: The BeaconJournal.com app is packed with great features. Here are 5 you need to know about

Eric Marotta can be reached at 330-541-9433, or emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Arrest made in fatal shooting of Giovanni Stanford