Durfee gets house arrest, probation for resisting arrest

Keith Gushard, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
Jan. 5—A Meadville-area man has been sentenced to house arrest and probation for resisting arrest during a domestic disturbance call involving an elderly woman at a home last January.

David L. Durfee Jr., 66, 14527 Route 98, was sentenced Tuesday by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens to serve a total of 18 months of probation with the first 60 days on house arrest/electronic monitoring. Stevens gave Durfee one day of pre-sentence jail credit. Durfee also was ordered to pay a $150 fine and court costs.

Durfee had faced a maximum of two years in jail and a $5,000 fine on the resisting arrest charge filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.

Police charged Durfee with resisting arrest and two summary counts of harassment for a disturbance at a home on Route 98 in Hayfield Township on Jan. 27, 2021. Durfee pleaded guilty to the resisting arrest count in county court on Oct. 21, with the harassment summary charges not prosecuted as part of a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case, state police were called to the home just after 11 p.m. to assist emergency medical personnel with an 88-year-old woman found on the floor.

The affidavit said police heard yelling inside the residence as they approached. Police were met at the door by Durfee. As police tried entering the home after explaining why they were there, Durfee pushed the front door into one of the troopers, the affidavit said.

The trooper was able to stop the door, at which point Durfee allegedly tried to push the trooper back. The troopers placed Durfee under arrest, during which he resisted and had to be wrestled to the floor, the affidavit said.

In court Tuesday, Durfee apologized for his actions, saying he had made some "extremely poor decisions" and was "sincerely sorry and remorseful" for resisting police.

Durfee told Judge Stevens that since the incident he has been under treatment for depression, grief and stress and had stopped drinking.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

