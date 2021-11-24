Durfee High School increases security after 'threatening' social media post

FALL RIVER — B.M.C. Durfee High School is increasing security measures at the school after district officials learned of a threatening social media post, although they say there is no immediate danger to the school community.

In a statement to local press sent out on Wednesday morning, Interim Superintendent of Schools Maria Pontes said her office learned on Tuesday night that "a student shared a screenshot of a threatening post and that this post was circulating on Instagram."

The release did not include details about the nature of the threat, but said school officials contacted the Fall River Police Department.Police established that the post was made by someone outside of Massachusetts and did not warrant closing the school.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will continue with our increased police presence and will be conducting morning safety checks on random days," Pontes wrote.

Police vehicles were parked in front of Durfee High School last week in reponse to a gun incident related to a Durfee student.

The release indicated that the post has not been linked to a Durfee student but, if it is, the student could face criminal charges and disciplinary action.

Last week, Fall River police increased their presence on Durfee's campus after a student was arrested off-campus and charged with possession of a large-capacity handgun.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Durfee increases security after 'threatening' social media post