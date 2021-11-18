Durfee student arrested off campus for possession of high capacity handgun

FALL RIVER — A B.M.C. Durfee High School student was arrested Wednesday after, police say, he left a loaded handgun in another student’s car during the school day.

On Wednesday evening, the department said in a press release, officers responded to reports of an attempted car break-in. They found a teenage boy trying to access a car belonging to another Durfee student, allegedly to retrieve a bag he had left there during the day that contained a handgun.

“There is no indication thus far that the firearm was brought inside of the school. The Mayor’s Office and Fall River Public Schools Department are actively working with the police department to ensure that all students, faculty, and staff are safe,” the department said in the press release.

One of the police vehicles parked in front of Durfee High School on Thursday.

The boy is charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, attempt to commit a crime and assault.

In a voicemail left for school families, Durfee principal Matt Desmarais said the teenager who was arrested was a Durfee student. He said school officials had no knowledge of a threat to the school, but they have increased police presence on campus “out of an abundance of caution.”

Desmarais told the Herald News the police presence on Thursday was “purely preventative” and that school officials are in conversations with the police department about potential next steps. They are moving ahead with a planned open house on Thursday night.

“We had a regular day here. Durfee High School is a safe school,” he said.

