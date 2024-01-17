Durham and Charlotte get grants to create high schools focusing on healthcare jobs

Durham Public Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will each get millions of dollars to start a high school program for students interested in pursuing healthcare careers after graduation.

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Wednesday that it is awarding $250 million in grants to create high schools around the nation that will graduate students directly into healthcare jobs. The grants will pair public education systems and hospitals in 10 communities.

“For too long, our education system has failed to prepare students for good jobs in high-growth industries,” Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and former New York City mayor, said in a news release.

“By combining classroom learning with hands-on experience, these specialized healthcare high schools will prepare students for careers with opportunities for growth and advancement. America needs more healthcare workers, and we need a stronger, larger middle-class — and this is a way to help accomplish both goals.”

Duke Health, Durham Technical Community College and Durham Public Schools will get $29.5 million. It was not immediately clear how much CMS and Atrium Health will get in their joint grant.

Durham and Charlotte were the only two North Carolina communities to receive grants. Other communities getting them include Boston, Dallas, Nashville, New York City and Philadelphia.

Durham partnership will lead to high-demand jobs

The Middle College at Durham Tech will expand into an early college high school where students can graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree or workforce credential. The school will be at Durham Tech in a newly renovated space.

Students will graduate with one or more credentials required to fill positions such as certified nursing assistant, emergency medical technician, phlebotomist and central sterile processing technician. Graduates will have an immediate pathway to jobs or research roles at Duke Health.

“It’s about creating a high-quality pathway to some of the most important jobs in our community,” Durham Tech president J.B. Buxton said in a news release. “It’s about making sure our healthcare workforce looks like the patients it serves.”

The program is expected to open in fall 2025 with 100 ninth-grade students. It will add 100 students for each of the next three years.

Durham Public Schools already offers medical career-focused courses and experiences at its City of Medicine Academy. But school leaders said the new partnership will allow them to do even more.

“This innovative partnership marks a significant milestone in our collective commitment to provide students with unparalleled opportunities and prepare them for successful futures in the dynamic health sciences sector,” Durham Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said in a news release. “This will also help us keep qualified talent right here in Durham to strengthen our network of care.”