Durham charter school lockdown lifted after active shooter threat. What we know.

A Durham charter school is no longer under lockdown after police responded to a potential active shooter there Friday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

The threat of an active shooter at Excelsior Classical Academy was determined to be unfounded and there is no danger present, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday at noon. The school on the 4100 block of North Roxboro Street remained under lockdown, though, until the police department’s Selective Enforcement Team completed a secondary tactical search.

After an initial search of the building, there was no evidence of a firearm present at the school or evidence that any guns were fired, Andrews said Friday afternoon.

Police received a 911 call from a third party reporting a potential active shooter on Friday morning at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Police first arrived at the scene at 11:17 a.m, according to Andrews.

Students were not allowed to leave or enter the building during the lockdown. The lockdown was lifted around 1:40 p.m. Friday.

The charter school Voyager Academy located across Pacific Avenue also went on lockdown, according to an email sent to parents.