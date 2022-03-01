Durham County names assistant Greensboro manager its new county manager

The Durham County commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to appoint Kimberly J. Sowell, an assistant city manager for Greensboro since 2019, as new county manager.

Sowell is scheduled to begin work March 14 at a salary of $255,000, according to a county news release.

“Following an extensive search, the Board believes Dr. Sowell is a great fit, and the leader we need to help us move into the next phase of county operations to best serve Durham County residents,” board Chair Brenda Howerton said in a news release.

Sowell joined Greensboro in 2015, working in the Human Resources and Water Resources departments before becoming an assistant city manager in 2019.

According to the news release, Sowell began her career with Deloitte, where she audited financial statements of clients in the government, nonprofit and insurance industries before transitioning into higher education. And she served as N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University treasurer, special assistant to the vice chancellor for Business and Finance and as assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs and Administration.

Her leadership has also been extended to the National Forum for Black Public Administrators Executive Leadership Institute, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Other Voices Executive Program and the NC Office of State Human Resources Leadership Institute for Female Employees.

Sowell has her B.S. in Accounting, an M.S. in Adult Education from North Carolina A&T State University and “recently defended’‘ her dissertation as a Ph.D. candidate in Leadership Studies at North Carolina A&T. She is originally from of Kannapolis, N.C.

“I am thankful to this historic Board and honored by the Board’s confidence in my leadership.“I look forward to building on the progressive work of Durham County’s talented employees and implementing the vision established by our Board and the wonderful residents of this community,” she added.

Sowell succeeds former Durham County Manager Wendell Davis, whose contract was not renewed by the county commissioners in a 3-2 vote in May 2021. Claudia Hager has served in the role on an interim basis.

The Durham Report

Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."