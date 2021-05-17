Will Durham cut funding for the police? City manager to release proposed budget.

The Durham city manager will present her recommended budget Monday evening, with community groups watching for cuts to the police department.

Two groups want the City Council to shift 10% of the Durham Police Department’s staffing budget into alternative approaches to public safety. Durham Beyond Policing and Durham For All launched the 10 to Transform campaign in late April at a Zoom gathering attended by three council members, The News & Observer reported.

City Manager Wanda Page will propose the 2021-22 fiscal year budget to City Council members at 7 p.m. The meeting will stream live on city’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Residents can comment on the proposal at a June 7 public hearing, and the City Council may adopt the budget on June 21.

Here are some public safety highlights to look for, as previously reported by The N&O:

▪ A new Community Safety Department to oversee programs outside of the police department

▪ Funding for pilot programs to redirect certain 911 calls to mental health workers

▪ Funding to expand Bull City United, the county’s violence interruption program

Police department in transition

Page is currently searching for a new police chief to replace Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis, who is leaving Durham to head the Memphis Police Department in June. Deputy Chief Shari Montgomery has been appointed as the interim police chief.

The Durham Police Department also has 71 vacant positions, about 13% of the overall force, police spokesperson Kammie Michael told The N&O in April.

In 2019, the City Council rejected Davis’ request to hire 18 more officers in a 4-3 vote, instead allocating the money to increase pay for the city’s part-time workers to $15.46 an hour. Mayor Steve Schewel unsuccessfully offered a compromise to fund nine officers and give raises to workers, which council members also rejected 4-3.

A record number of people were shot in Durham last year, and the DPD had cleared only a quarter of the city’s homicides and a tenth of total reported shooting incidents, The N&O reported.

Monday's City Council meeting can also be watched on the Durham Television Network

