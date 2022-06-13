Durham DA will not charge officers who fatally shot 3 people this year. Here’s why.

Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry does not plan to charge local law enforcement who killed three people in January shootings, according to letters her office released Monday.

Deberry released the letters, which had already been sent to the law enforcement agencies, in these cases:

▪ The Jan. 4 killing of Stephanie Monique Wilson in Bahama by a Durham County sheriff’s deputy. Wilson, 28, was at home on John Jones Road when deputies responded to a disturbance in the northern Durham County community. Officials said Wilson aimed a shotgun at deputies multiple times despite attempts to get her to put the gun down, The News & Observer reported.

▪ The Jan. 12 killing of Charles Walker Piquet by Durham police officers at a Circle K gas station on West N.C. 54. A clerk told police she was being attacked by a man at the store and cutting her neck, according to the 911 call, The N&O reported.

▪ The Jan. 14 killing of Raishawn Steven Jones on Jan. 14 by a Duke University officer at Duke University Hospital. Jones, 38, was in the custody of a city police officer when an altercation occurred in the ER and a Duke police officer shot him, The N&O reported.

Deberry said her comments don’t address the officers’ tactics but stated that their use of deadly force wasn’t excessive under the circumstances.

“It is my conclusion that there is insufficient evidence to support the filing of criminal charges,” she wrote in each of the letters.

On the case involving an incident at the hospital, Deberry wrote that presence of a gun in the emergency department “dramatically increased the level of harm to others that night.”

Duke University officials should “strongly consider” a policy that requires guns to be stored before entering the department, she wrote.

