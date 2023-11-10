Durham DA Satana Deberry joins the Democratic primary for NC attorney general

Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry is entering the Democratic primary for North Carolina attorney general.

Joy Cook, a spokesperson for Deberry’s campaign, told The News & Observer that Deberry plans to run in the Democratic primary for attorney general, the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Deberry was first elected as Durham DA in 2018 and was reelected last year.

She will take on U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson, who announced his campaign for attorney general last month.