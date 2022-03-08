Durham DA: ‘Stop pretending reform is the real threat to public safety’

Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry defended criminal justice reforms she and other progressive prosecutors are making to a U.S. House subcommittee Tuesday.

“We have to stop pretending reform is the real threat to public safety and recognize how over-reliance on prosecution and incarceration may make us less safe,” Deberry told the Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on crime during a hearing.

“We do not need to choose between reform and public safety,” she said. “Those two are inherently linked.”

Deberry’s remarks came during a hearing on “Re-imagining Public Safety in the COVID-19 Era.”

The hearing was held to investigate the rise of violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic and how the federal government can develop strategies to enhance public safety, said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat and chair of the subcommittee. Violent crime is largely policed by local communities, but federal support could be provided through grants and programs.

While property crime, burglary and larceny dropped during the pandemic, homicides and gun violence increased, Jackson Lee said.

The comments on Capitol Hill reflect a discussion unfolding in the Triangle and across the nation as reform-minded prosecutors face backlash and blame for rising crime.

The FBI reports a historic rise in murder rates nationwide during 2020. In North Carolina violent crime increased from 356 violent crimes per 100,000 people annually to 419.

In 2021, Durham’s 50 homicides marked a 35% increase over the previous year and hit a record high since the police started tracking shootings in 1995. The number of people shot fell from 318 to 280, The News & Observer reported.

Some experts have linked the increases in gun violence to stress from COVID-19, strained police and community relations and the high number of guns circulating after record gun sales the past two years.

In some cases, moderate mayors in Democratic-majority urban cities are criticizing or not supporting progressive prosecutors, The New York Times reported.

Story continues

The paper’s story also highlights nuanced views within minority communities, as some call for more alternatives to arrests and convictions, while others want to address racism but also support robust policing and prosecution.

Partisan debate

Tuesday’s four-hour hearing also included comments from the Dallas police chief, mayor of Houston and representatives from the National Urban League, a New York victims rights reform group and the Council on Criminal Justice.

Lawmakers also made comments, turning much of the conversation into a yet another partisan debate with Republicans saying Democrats want to defund the police.

Democrats argued, for the most part, the importance of exploring alternatives such as community intervention programs and steps that increase background checks and the regulations of certain gun sales, in addition to communities supporting and working with police.

In addition to the increase in violent crime, including murder of police officers, many communities also experienced an increase of use-of-force by law enforcement officers, Jackson Lee said.

In 2021, police shot and killed 1,055 people, the highest number reported since tracking started in 2015, she said. In addition, reports of racial and religious profiling by police and excessive use of force that disproportionately affect the Black and brown community erodes public confidence and trust in law enforcement, she said.

“I have seen where police and community have worked together, turned the corner on this,” she said. “The admiration is strong and the relationship is strong. And they work together to fight crime. That is what we want to see in our nation.”

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said Democrats need to stop “re-imagining” and start using more common sense.

“When you don’t prosecute bad guys, you shouldn’t be surprised when you get more crime,” Jordan said.

‘Misguided and misinformed’

Deberry disagreed with those and similar statements.

Prison is warranted in serious cases, she said, but there is little evidence it reduces crime. In some cases high incarceration rates can increase crime and other community harms, she said.

Cities with higher poverty and unemployment experienced greater increases in crimes, she said, along with cities that rejected and implemented reforms such as reducing misdemeanor prosecutions, pursuing alternatives to convictions and reducing the number of people held in jail on high bonds awaiting trial.

“Blaming reform-minded prosecutors for increases in violent crime is misguided and misinformed. Many of my peers and I have structured our offices and policies entirely around more effective prosecution of violent offenses,” she said.

Deberry said her office has increased coordination with law enforcement with serious crimes, resulting in stronger cases and more homicide and cold case convictions.

Criticism by Democrats

While the back and forth at Tuesday’s hearing was between Republicans and Democrats, Deberry’s claims of focusing on the most violent crimes while implementing reform has been questioned by members of her own party and will likely be a key theme in the lead up to the May 17 primary election.

Defense attorneys Daniel Meier and Jonathan Wilson II are challenging Deberry in the primary.

In interviews, Meier has said Deberry’s office is inconsistent in prosecuting violent crimes, sometimes touting long sentences in press releases but not discussing pleas to lesser crimes with shorter sentences that left victims and families frustrated.

While convictions may show the number of people found guilty, they don’t mean those convicted always got an appropriate sentences, as first-degree murder charges can be downgraded to second-degree murder or manslaughter.

“Convictions are easy,” Meier said. “Justice is hard.”

Meier also expressed concern about the percentage of domestic violence convictions, victims’ concerns and prosecutions of felons who are found in possession of a firearm.

“The street perception is not that they are taking violent crime all that seriously,” Meier said.

The Durham Report

Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."