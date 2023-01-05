Durham’s gunshot detection software didn’t detect drive-by shooting. Here’s why.

The newly installed ShotSpotter system did not alert on a drive-by shooting that put five people in the hospital on New Year’s Day, revealing limitations of the gunfire detection software being piloted in the Bull City.

“We did not receive a ShotSpotter alert for this shooting incident. DPD has been in contact with ShotSpotter representatives and their engineers are going to look into the incident,” a police spokesperson emailed Wednesday.

In its contract with the city, ShotSpotter committed to detecting and locating 90% of gunfire when the weapon is above .25 caliber, The N&O previously reported.

That commitment excludes holidays when fireworks are widely used — specifically the 48 hours surrounding New Year’s Eve and July 4.

“Our hearts go out to the community impacted by the recent mass shooting that took place over the weekend in Durham, NC. We are investigating the incident and intend on providing a full report to Durham Police Department,” a ShotSpotter spokesperson emailed.

Five people were shot in a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day outside of a Subway restaurant in Durham’s The Village shopping center.

However, a shooting is considered detectable only if it occurs “fully outdoors in free space” and no silencer is used, according to the contract.

Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton said this was a “textbook” case of the limitations of ShotSpotter and “not surprising nor alarming.”

“ShotSpotter has ALWAYS been clear about the circumstances under which the technology is limited. Gunfire from enclosed spaces such as buildings and vehicles does not cross the acoustical threshold to trigger the sensors,” Middleton wrote in an email.

How ShotSpotter works

This fall, ShotSpotter installed several dozen sensors in a shooting-prone area of central Durham, launching a one-year pilot Dec. 15. The technology is meant to detect the sounds of likely gunshots, pinpoint their location and help first responders get to the scene more quickky.

When the devices are triggered, audio of the incident is sent to ShotSpotter’s “Incident Review Center,” where a person listens remotely to confirm gunfire or explosions, then alerts Durham’s 911 dispatchers and police.

Story continues

The five victims of a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting in Durham are expected to survive, police said.

Local authorities get a dot on the map and the closest address, plus notification if the weapon was fully automatic or high capacity. An app for police provides immediate access to audio files and other data.

The California company is being paid $197,500 for the first year, plus $28,000 for a program to integrate its technology with the 911 center.

Gun violence in Durham has declined for two consecutive years after reaching a record high in 2020. Last year, the Durham Police Department reported 770 shooting incidents, with 247 people shot, 41 of them fatally.

Drive-by victims expected to survive

Sunday’s drive-by shooting took place outside the Subway restaurant on North Miami Boulevard around 2 p.m., according to police.

Police released a photo of a “dark-colored older model Honda sedan” but declined Wednesday to share further details.

Durham police released this photo of a car they think was involved in a drive-by shooting that injured five at The Village shopping center off North Miami Boulevard on New Year’s Day. They are asking for the public’s help in finding the car.

All five victims, one of whom is a child, are expected to survive, police said. Their names have not been released.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at 919-560-4440, ext. 29248, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves. CrimeStoppers has operators who speak Spanish.

