Durham Issues New Subpoenas in Probe of FBI Russia Investigation, Targets Clinton Campaign Law Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Special Counsel John Durham, the attorney tapped by the Trump administration to audit the Russia investigation, has reportedly handed down a new set of subpoenas, including to a law firm with ties to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

The grand jury subpoenas for documents were issued earlier this month, according to CNN, after Durham charged Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann for allegedly knowingly making a false statement to the FBI.

Investigators from the special counsel’s office are seeking additional documents from Sussmann’s former law firm, Perkins Coie, an indication that Durham may be looking to add to Sussmann’s charges or to bring cases against other defendants.

Durham was reportedly investigating whether Sussmann lied to the FBI regarding who — if anyone — he was representing when he told the Bureau about communications between the Trump Organization and the Kremlin-connected Russian bank Alfa Bank.

The indictment against Sussmann states that the former federal prosecutor lied to top FBI lawyer James Baker in a meeting on September 19, 2016. At that time, Sussmann presented data and analysis from cybersecurity researchers who suspected the Trump Organization was using a secret server to communicate with Alfa Bank.

The secret server theory was ultimately dismissed and never appeared in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report.

Durham uncovered discrepancies between Sussmann’s congressional testimony and his September interview with Baker. Before Congress, Sussmann testified that he was working on the Alfa Bank project for an unnamed cybersecurity expert, a contradiction of his claims to Baker that he wasn’t working for any specific client.

Meanwhile, Perkins Coie’s internal billing records obtained by Durham show that Sussmann billed hours spent on the Alfa Bank project to Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

The law firm’s clients at the time included the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, CNN reported. Perkins Coie also hired, on behalf of the campaign, a research company that commissioned the dossier from former British spy Christopher Steele that claimed former President Trump was compromised by Russia.

While working for the firm, Sussmann also represented a cybersecurity expert who worked with researchers to collect internet data about the Trump Organization that Sussmann took to the FBI. The previously unnamed expert, Rodney Joffe, is referred to in Durham’s indictment as “Tech Executive-1.”

Attorneys for Sussmann have argued that he was being honest when he said he was working on behalf of a cybersecurity expert and have claimed the Clinton billing records don’t tell the whole story and that the lawyer only joined his Alfa Bank work with the campaign for documentation purposes.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats warn Biden not to use Russian bases to counter Afghanistan terror threats

    President Joe Biden should not position U.S. troops at Russian bases, his congressional allies warned following a report that a top Pentagon official discussed such an idea with his Russian counterpart.

  • House panel subpoenas organizers of Jan. 6 Trump rally

    A House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 11 officials who helped plan rallies in support of former President Donald Trump ahead of the attack, including the massive event on the day of the siege at which the president told his supporters to “fight like hell.” The announcement follows a first round of subpoenas last week that targeted former White House and administration officials who were in contact with Trump before and during the insurrection. The committee said in a release Wednesday that the subpoenas are part of the panel's efforts to collect information from the organizers “and their associated entities on the planning, organization, and funding of those events.”

  • Lakers say they're building a vintage championship contender

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) LeBron James has heard the basketball world talking about how the Los Angeles Lakers are too old, and he is laughing - both literally and figuratively. ''Some of the memes and some of the jokes have been extremely funny,'' James said with a grin Tuesday. At 36 years old, James is on a roster of his peers as he enters his 19th NBA season.

  • No. 5 Iowa big test for unbeaten Maryland in Big Ten matchup

    Kirk Ferentz is in his 23rd year as Iowa's coach, so he's pretty familiar with the trips his team will take through the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes are about to play at Maryland for only the second time. Although this is Maryland's eighth football season in the Big Ten, the Terrapins still feel like newcomers.

  • Biden administration to end 'Remain in Mexico' border policy after failed first attempt

    The Biden administration plans to end a border restriction policy that was imposed by the Trump administration following a first failed attempt to rescind the program earlier this summer.

  • Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge Split After 2-Year Engagement

    The former RHOC star appears to have deleted all of her Instagram photos with Lodge, including their engagement announcement

  • Trump plans to sue to keep White House records on Capitol attack secret

    Legal strategy could delay and possibly stymie efforts by House select committee into Capitol attacks to see key documents Donald Trump addresses a rally in Washington on 6 January, shortly before his supporters launched an attack on the Capitol to try to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Donald Trump is preparing to sue to block the release of White House records from his administration to the House select committee scrutinizing the 6 January attac

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Had Eyes for More Than Wife Melania Trump in the White House

    Donald Trump had more than his share of infidelity allegations while he was in the White House. For some people in that position, they might be on their best behavior, knowing that America was watching their every move. But for Donald, he reportedly doubled down on his bad behavior by trying to get the attention […]

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Found These Small Ways to Get Back at Donald Trump For His Affairs Coming Out

    Melania Trump has certainly put up with a lot in her marriage to Donald Trump. While she’s no shrinking violet, the former first lady found her own way to deal with her husband’s infidelities over the years — it wasn’t about lashing out publicly, it seems her actions were done behind closed doors, according to […]

  • Legal Expert: Detail In Weisselberg Indictment Could Be Bad News For Trump

    According to the New Yorker, the alleged existence of a separate ledger for Trump has caught the eye of legal insiders.

  • AOC's teary Iron Dome meltdown dampens her chances against Schumer

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tarnished her chances of a potential Senate run against Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after she was filmed crying on the House floor following a vote to give another $1 billion to Israel to restore its Iron Dome missile interception system.

  • Smith & Wesson leaves Northeast after 150 years for Tennessee

    Smith & Wesson is moving from blue Massachusetts to red Tennessee.

  • Government Shutdown 2021: Will Social Security Checks Still Be Sent?

    If you currently receive a Social Security check and wonder whether a government shutdown will impact your payment, rest easy: Social Security payments will continue to go out as usual. See: Senior...

  • Kristi Noem Ditches Lewandowski After Two Bombshell Reports

    Reuters/Jonathan DrakeSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has cut ties with Corey Lewandowski, a day after angrily dismissing claims that she was having an affair with the former Trump adviser, who had also been advising Noem.A spokesman for the governor, Ian Fury, told Politico: “Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official). He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office.”The statement, claiming Lewandowski had “always” been a “volunteer,”

  • Trump's former press secretary said the president asked her boyfriend if she's 'good in bed': book

    Trump excoriated Grisham over her forthcoming tell-all book documenting her time in his administration, calling her "very angry and bitter."

  • Guinea junta chief to be sworn in Friday as interim president

    Mamady Doumbouya, a special forces colonel who led a coup in the West African state of Guinea on September, will be sworn in as interim president on Friday, the authorities say.

  • Kristi Noem jettisons Corey Lewandowski amid sexual misconduct allegations

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has cut ties with top political adviser Corey Lewandowski, a close confidant of former President Donald Trump, amid disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • Schumer announces agreement to prevent government shutdown

    Funding to keep the government running currently expires at midnight Thursday.

  • Top Republicans rub shoulders with extremists in secretive rightwing group, leak reveals

    Wealthy entrepreneurs and media moguls also named on membership list for influential Council for National Policy Then president Donald Trump arrives to speak to the 2020 Council for National Policy meeting in Arlington, Virginia, in August last year. The group was founded in 1981 by activists influential in the Christian right. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP A leaked document has revealed the membership list of the secretive Council for National Policy (CNP), showing how it provides opportunities for

  • McGeachin faces contempt of court complaint over refusal to release task force records

    The Idaho Press Club’s petition asks a judge to detain the lieutenant governor until she produces the records.