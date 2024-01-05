Durham to launch community power program to save residents money on electricity bills

DURHAM — The town is preparing to launch its community power program, joining other communities in helping residents and businesses save money on electricity bills.

Durham is a founding member of the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire and is now converting to its billing. Eversource will continue to deliver power to residents in town. Dover, Portsmouth and Exeter are among the other Seacoast communities that are part of the coalition.

Durham residents can find information at communitypowernh.gov/durham, where there is detailed information and links to the opt-in, opt-out, customer service, and frequently asked questions.

Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig

The new electricity rates are available for Feb. 1-July 31. According to Durham officials, CPCNH rates are the lowest in the state for the third consecutive rate period, and Durham customers will see a rate that is 2% below the Eversource rate.

“Our savings are smaller than usual because Eversource’s rates are artificially low due to a refund of 1.5 cents/kWh the utility is making, as I understand it, due to over collection during past billing cycles,” said Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig.

Durham is mailing information to residents and will hold a public information session at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 in council chambers at Town Hall.

Durham residents and businesses will be able to “opt-up” to a higher level of green energy – 33%, 50%, or 100% at a higher cost if they choose.

“After three years of careful study and development by our Energy Committee, we’re very excited to be moving to launch Durham Community Power for the benefit of our residents and businesses," Selig said. "In this cycle we will provide a savings over Eversource standard rates. In future cycles, we are hopeful to be able to also provide a higher percentages of green renewable energy mix as a default over Eversource, yet that will be price dependent."

