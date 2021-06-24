Durham man arrested for Chapel Hill road rage shooting

The U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force arrested a Durham man Thursday in connection with a road rage incident involving an assault rifle earlier this month on Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill.

Jose Daniel Rivas-Sanchez, 21, was charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was taken to the Orange County Jail under a $75,000 bond, Chapel Hill police said in a news release.

Investigators with the Chapel Hill Police Department and other regional police and sheriff’s office agencies, state law enforcement agencies, and the U.S. Marshals Service are members of the Regional Task Force for the Middle District of North Carolina.

They are continuing to investigate the shooting.

The victim in the incident told police that he began yelling with four occupants of the Mazda about being cut off around 7 p.m. June 7 near Fordham Boulevard and Sage Road.

A passenger in the Mazda fired a gun, hitting the victim’s silver Toyota Prius and injuring his legs, either because of a bullet or bullets that were fired, or fragments from the Prius’ car door, police reported.

The shooting may have happened just south of the intersection near the superstreet U-turn on Fordham Boulevard, police spokesman Ran Northam said earlier this month.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police reported. Police “are fairly confident” the weapon used in the incident was an assault rifle, Northam said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515, or leave a tip online at crimestoppers-chcunc.org.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.