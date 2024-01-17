Durham man arrested in Christmas Eve shooting in Carrboro
A man wanted in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting in Carrboro was arrested Wednesday in Durham.
A man wanted in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting in Carrboro was arrested Wednesday in Durham.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Dolphins game.
With the second half of the NHL season here, it's time to take a hard look at players to acquire and deal away.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
The games will count as conference losses and drop TCU's record in the Big 12 to 1-6.
While Alex Van Pelt was the Browns offensive coordinator since 2020, he didn't handle playcalling
Here's how the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra compares to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 8 Pro on the spec sheet.
Judge Lewis Kaplan warns former President Donald Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he continues to loudly comment on the testimony being given by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Google is expanding mobile search. On Wednesday, the company introduced Circle to Search, a gesture-based way to quickly find info without leaving your app.
In 2024, resolve to breathe cleaner air. This affordable radon detector can help monitor quality levels in real time.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
I'm a huge fan of the Ramcharger and I haven't even driven it yet, but this shouldn't be our first plug-in pickup
The move is a significant one for fans who subscribe to a TV service that doesn't have a deal with Bally.
The U.S. announced on Wednesday it has decided to put the Houthis in Yemen on the terrorist list again. The decision comes as the U.S. continues to launch strikes against the militant group for their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.
Create your own walking desk and hit your 10,000-steps-a day-goal with ease.
Early-stage-focused web3 firm Inception Capital, formerly known as OP Crypto, has closed its inaugural fund at $30 million, David Gan, founder and general partner of the firm, exclusively shared with TechCrunch. This capital is in addition to the firms' existing $50 million Venture Fund I. The fund, OP Fund of Funds I LP, targeted family offices and high-net-worth individuals who want “diversified” exposure to early-stage crypto venture deals.
TikTok creators are documenting their emotional reactions to 'The Iron Claw.'
Rex Heuermann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of four victims found over a decade ago near New York's Gilgo Beach.
Darius Garland had the wiring on his jaw removed on Monday
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.