Durham man arrested for fleeing traffic stop and trying to attack officer, police say

A Durham man was arrested Friday after police say he fled an attempted traffic stop, crashed his vehicle, and tried to attack an officer.

Demario Holman, 35, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with serious injury, assault by strangulation, felony flee to elude, and several other charges, after he tried to drive away from the attempted traffic stop at more than 100 mph, and later attacked the officer and an emergency chaplain, sending both to the hospital, police said in a news release.

The officer tried to stop Holman just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of West Cornwallis Road and U.S. 15-501, after observing him driving “at a high rate of speed.”

Police said Holman fled from the attempted traffic stop at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The officer didn’t pursue Holman, but shortly thereafter found his vehicle crashed near near the exit ramp from 15-501 to West Cornwallis Road.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The officer approached the vehicle and was attacked by Holman, who tried to render the officer unconscious, according to police.

The chaplain who was riding with the officer intervened, and Holman was eventually taken into custody, police said. Both the officer and the chaplain were taken to the hospital. Police did not detail their injuries.

A rifle and marijuana were found inside Holman’s vehicle, police said.

Holman is being held at Durham County jail under a $400,000 secured bond.

According to police, he has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with serious injury; assault by strangulation; assault inflicting serious injury; possession of firearm by felon; possess weapon of mass destruction; felony possession of marijuana; felony flee to elude; carrying concealed gun; and resisting a public officer.