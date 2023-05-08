Durham man charged with double shooting that killed one man, injured another

Durham police have made an arrest in an April shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.

On Monday, police announced Marcus Dontae Carpenter, 32, of Durham, was arrested on South Roxboro Street and charged with murder in the death of Daryl Paige and with attempted murder. in the shooting of the second man.

Shortly before 1 p.m. April 16, two men were shot in the 900 block of Clarendon Street. The News & Observer previously reported.

Paige, 37, of Rougemont, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

As of April 22, a total of 61 people had been shot in Durham this year, 16 of them fatally, according to police statistics.

Police are asking anyone with additional information in this case to contact investigators at 919-560-4400, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.