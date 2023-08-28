Durham man charged with drunken driving after crashing into Newmarket home

NEWMARKET — The owner of a local house had a rude awakening Saturday night when a mini-van crashed through the outside of the home and into their living room.

According to Newmarket police Lt. Scott Kukesh, the accident affected a home at the intersection of Lee Hook and Wadleigh Falls roads. Police said Thomas Ridlon, 74, of Durham, drove his Dodge Caravan into the house at 8:45 p.m.

Kukesh said the woman homeowner and her daughter were fortunately asleep on the second floor when the accident occurred and sustained no injuries.

“That’s a T-intersection and this house is right at the cross of the T,” Kukesh said. “The driver (allegedly) drove right through the stop sign, over a boulder and into the house. The vehicle was completely inside, ended up right in the living room.”

According to Kukesh, Ridlon was extricated from his van by the Newmarket Fire Department. He was transported to the hospital by Newmarket’s ambulance with minor injuries and later released, Kukesh said.

Kukesh said Ridlon was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was released on personal recognizance bail, with a court date of Sept. 7 at Brentwood Circuit Court. It was not immediately known if Ridlon has an attorney.

Kukesh said this isn’t the first time a home at that exact location had to deal with similar incidents. The former home on the site was torn down years ago, he said, after cars repeatedly hit it. When the new and current home was built about a decade ago, Kukesh said, boulders were added in front to protect the home from traffic.

Kukesh said the Newmarket Fire Department personnel called a company specializing in temporary repairs when homes experience structural damage. The company boarded up the home, he said, until permanent repairs can be made.

Assisting Newmarket police and fire were the Lee Police Department and Kruczek’s Garage.

