Durham man charged with killing Oxford father of 6, police say

Police have charged a suspect with fatally shooting a father of six near downtown Durham in June.

Ayinde Samori Asante Melvin, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Kenneth Hawley of Oxford.

Hawley was found shot June 10 after Durham police responded to calls on Miosha Street, which is between North Mangum and North Roxboro streets.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries the next day, according to his family.

Hawley’s funeral service was on June 27.

He leaves behind a wife, six children, his parents, seven siblings and many friends, according to his obituary.

Durham police say Melvin is being held at the Durham County jail without bail and was also charged with an unrelated offense of cyberstalking.

Durham shootings and homicides this year

As of July 16, there had been 420 shootings — incidents in which a gun was fired — in Durham this year. There had been a total of 131 people shot in those incidents, 22 of them fatally.

Last year, there were 430 shooting incidents by that date, with a total of 128 people shot and 22 killed. according to Police Department statistics.

The June 10 homicide remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

The Durham Report

Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."