Durham man charged with murder after woman killed near Duke Park in January

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with killing a woman in a Durham neighborhood park in January, police said Monday.

Shawn Leroy Butler, 25, of Durham is charged with the murder of Shakida Rivers on Jan. 27, near Duke Park. She was 41.

Police responded to the park on the 100 block of West Knox Street after 2 a.m. They found Rivers, who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Butler also is charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon.

He has been in Durham County Jail since Feb. 6 on a federal detainer for a weapons violation charge.

Police have not provided information on a possible motive or connection between Butler and Rivers.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.