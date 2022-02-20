Durham man faces multiple charges in Hampton

Feb. 19—A Durham man faces multiple charges stemming from a disorderly conduct call on Tuesday in Hampton.

Police said they received a call from a residence on Winnacunnet Road stating that they heard a man yelling, "I'm going to kill you" and "I'm going to murder you", followed by two loud "pops".

Officers responded to the area and observed a male, who they identified as Joshua Blake, 31, leaving the area.

According to Hampton police, officers said when they attempted to make contact with Blake, he began running from the scene.

Officers searched the area and found Blake near the intersection of Winnacunnet Road and Viking Drive and determined that Blake was highly intoxicated, disheveled and covered in sand. Officers reported that Blake was uncooperative and that due to his level of intoxication, was being taken into protective custody. As officers attempted to take Blake into custody, he began tensing up and attempted to push off and pull away from the officers. Blake continued to physically resist the officers and grabbed one of the officer's shirt collars. Officers used a Taser to subdue Blake, who continued to physically resist arrest. Officers were able to take Blake into custody after the use of the Taser. In the struggle, one officer sustained an injury to his hand and a torn uniform.

Blake continued to be combative and unruly in the back of the police cruiser and was transported directly to the Rockingham County Jail. No firearms or evidence of shots being fired were found. Further investigation determined that Blake had an outstanding, extraditable warrant out of the state of Maine for four counts of assault.

Hampton police said Blake was charged with being a fugitive from justice, simple assault (class A misdemeanor), resisting arrest or detention (class A misdemeanor), criminal mischief (class b misdemeanor), loitering (class B misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Blake was arraigned on Wednesday in Hampton District Court. He was ordered held on preventive detention until his next court date at Hampton District Court on March 8.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.