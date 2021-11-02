Durham man who fled NC is sentenced for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

Julian Shen-Berro
·1 min read

A Durham man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison, according to the District Attorney’s office.

In a Tuesday news release, officials said Francisco Alvarado, 37, was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 28.

He had faced felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child by an adult.

Prosecutors said Alvarado raped his partner’s daughter on Sept. 4, 2018, when she was 9 years old.

Alvarado was living with the victim and her mother, but fled to Ohio after the assault, officials said.

He was arrested by U.S. marshals about a week later, according to the release.

The office said it used DNA evidence, the victim’s injuries and surveillance footage of Alvarado buying the child candy at a grocery store around the time of the assault during the trial.

“In many child sexual abuse cases, it is common that victims do not suffer apparent injuries and do not immediately report the assault due to fear or manipulation,” Assistant District Attorney Brooks Stone said in the release. “In this case, the defendant was not able to hide what he had done.”

Alvarado, who will be placed on the sex offender registry, has been sentenced to at least 316 months in prison, according to the release.

He has been ordered to never contact the victim.

