Durham man found dead on Junction Road identified

A man found dead on Junction Road on Monday night has been identified as Ralph Anthony Logner II, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies called around 9:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Junction Road found the 52-year-old Logner.

Authorities have not declared the death a homicide and are awaiting the results of a medical examiner’s report to determine how Logner died, according to a news release.

“This is an isolated incident and investigators are questioning a suspect,” the release stated. “There is not a threat to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900.

