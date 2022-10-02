Durham man found shot to death in a car Sunday afternoon; police asking for help

A Durham man was killed Sunday afternoon in a shooting off Interstate 85 near Hillandale Road.

Officers from the Durham Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m., the department said in a release. When officers arrived, they found Reshaun Cates, 44, had been shot. Emergency responders pronounced Cates dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random act, suggesting Cates knew the person who shot him. Officers are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact J. Kellar at 919-560-4440, ext. 29306, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards to anonymous sources for information leading to arrests in felony cases.

Cates, known by the nickname “Marbles,” had served more than 10 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. N.C. Department of Correction records indicate he was released in 2020, and family members say he returned to Durham, where last spring he coached a youth basketball team in a public housing development.

On his Facebook page, Cates posted a photo of himself with members of the team and said, “I feel good about this one. Who would’ve ever thought this gang banging destructive kid from the project’s would come back and coach a basketball team in the projects?”