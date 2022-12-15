Durham man gets up to 19 years in prison in 2020 murder, child abuse case

A Durham man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree murder and child abuse in Durham County Superior Court.

Travis Poe, 41, was convicted on the charges for his role in a 2020 domestic violence homicide that resulted in the death of a 46-year-old woman.

In March 2020, Poe said he beat Rebecca Baldwin with his fists and weapons, according to statements he made in court. On March 15 that year, Poe reported to police that he had killed her.

Police found Baldwin dead from injuries at their apartment. Children witnessed the domestic abuse and “were made to take part by Poe, resulting in serious mental harm,” according to the sentencing.

Poe was sentenced to a minimum of 180 months to a maximum of 228 months in prison, or 19 years. The sentence is aggravated based on the “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel” nature of the offense, according to the Durham County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office said they considered the additional trauma testifying at trial could cause for the children by deciding to resolve the case by plea.

He was previously convicted on felony drug charges, according to the Department of Public Safety.

“Ms. Baldwin’s death and the circumstances surrounding it are horrible tragedies,” Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry said in a news release. “I am reminded just how common, yet too often overlooked, domestic violence is in our community. The holiday season can pose heightened risks for domestic violence due to stress, financial pressures, time at home, and alcohol use. I want to remind all survivors in our community that you are not alone and help is available.”

The District Attorney’s Office has closed cases involving more than 100 homicide defendants, with three-quarters of defendants being convicted since January 2019.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking can contact the Durham Crisis Response Center. The free helpline is confidential and available 24/7. Call 919-403-6562 for assistance in English and 919-519-3735 for Spanish.