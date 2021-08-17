Durham man killed in I-85 crash involving driver without a license, police say

A 54-year-old Durham man was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday morning after being rear-ended by a driver without a license, the city’s police department said.

The fatal crash occurred on I-85 North near the North Roxboro Street exit around 6 a.m., the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said David Lynch, the 54-year-old Durham man, was driving a 2006 Ford truck when he suddenly slowed down.

Marvin Elmer Perez-Garcia, 20, of Durham, was driving a 2006 BMW and rear-ended Lynch, police said.

Lynch was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Perez-Garcia, who was not injured, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, following too close, not having a driver’s license and a window tint violation, police said.

Kammie Michael, a spokeswoman for Durham police, said speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, she added.

The crash closed two lanes of I-85 North for multiple hours.