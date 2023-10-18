Durham man killed in Hillsborough was robbed of drugs, records show. 3 teens charged.

A group of teenagers could face years in prison after a man was fatally shot and a woman was injured while being robbed of $330 worth of marijuana near downtown Hillsborough, court records show.

Hillsborough police arrested the teens after responding to a report of multiple people shot on West Orange Street around 10 p.m. Sept. 13. Officers found 20-year-old Cailee Azariah Parker of Durham and an unnamed Hillsborough woman at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Parker died at Duke University Hospital, where the 18-year-old woman was treated for her injuries.

Police worked with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to arrest the suspects, including a 17-year-old charged on Sept. 27 with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Two more teenagers were arrested last week:

▪ Coreiaja Woodard, 19, of Durham was charged on Oct. 11 with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

▪ A second juvenile, 17, was arrested Oct. 12 with help from the SBI and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Woodard was accused in the court record of conspiring with one of the 17-year-olds to steal two ounces of marijuana from Parker and the female victim at gunpoint. Police have not released the younger teens’ names because of their age.

The SBI is continuing to help local police with the investigation, according to a release.

Anyone with information can contact Hillsborough police Sgt. Will Felts via email or at 919-296-9553. Anonymous crime tips can also be reported by calling 919-296-9555, using the See it, Say it, Send it app or the See it, Say it, Send it website, or by sending a message to the police department through its Facebook page.