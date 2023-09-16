Durham man killed in overnight shooting

A shooting early Saturday morning killed a 30-year-old Durham man.

No suspects are in custody in the death of Aaron Parker, Durham police said in a news release. They said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident” as they continue to investigate.

Police said its officers responded about 1:38 a.m. to the 2200 block of NC Highway 54, where witnesses told them a man had been shot and taken away in a vehicle. A person in the vehicle also called 911, police said in the news release.

Parker made it to the hospital, where he and others in the vehicle met officers. He died of his injuries at the hospital.

It’s the same block of the highway where a man was shot and killed in July. Johnny Lloyd Banks Jr., 55, of Raleigh died around 7 a.m. in a strip mall, police said at the time.

Durham saw 34 criminal homicides this year through Sept. 9, according to police data. In a similar period last year, there were 29 homicides.

Police are asking the public for help investigating the latest shooting. To provide information, call investigator A. Ramos at 919-560-4440 ext. 29245 or 919-943-0972. You can also call (919) 683-1200 to reach CrimeStoppers, which does not require callers to identify themselves, and pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to felony arrests.