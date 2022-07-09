Durham motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV; driver charged with driving while impaired

A motorcyclist was killed in Durham just before midnight Friday night when he was struck by an SUV whose driver has been charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle.

Durham police said Awalom Teklehimanot, 31, of Durham was driving a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound in the 3400 block of Hillsborough Road and turned left into the path of Andrew Miller, 27, of Durham, who was driving eastbound on a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Miller ran into the right side of the Santa Fe. He was taken to a hospital and died a short time later of injuries sustained in the crash.

Teklehimanot was not injured.

Teklehimanot was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony death by motor vehicle, and failure to yield the right of way. He received a $25,000 secured bond.

The 3400 block of Hillsborough Road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Police said the investigation is continuing and asked anyone with information to contact investigator J. Bell at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411, or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. Callers never have to identify themselves.