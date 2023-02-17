Durham paramedic under investigation for alleged ‘tampering’ with controlled substances

A Durham County Emergency Medical Services paramedic is being investigated for allegedly interfering with controlled substances in secure storage.

Evidence that a vial containing a controlled substance from a “secure access” storage safe had been tampered with was reported by a supervisor, prompting an investigation on Feb. 11.

The next day, a follow-up investigation “found other similar vials with clear evidence of tampering,” according to a Friday news release.

EMS notified the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the matter.

The paramedic has been placed on leave pending the investigation.

The News & Observer has reached out to authorities for more information about the investigation including what was in the vials.