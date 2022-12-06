A Durham pastor is charged with sex crimes involving a minor. Bond is set at $1M

A Durham pastor has been arrested on multiple statutory sexual offense charges involving a minor, the Durham Police Department said Monday.

David Dixon, 37, was arrested on Dec. 1 at his home in Raleigh after a report was filed to police on Nov. 28, police said in a news release.

Dixon is charged with three counts of statutory sex offense with a child and one count of indecent liberties of a child.

He is currently being held in the Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.

Arrest warrants show the child is 13 years old, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Dixon appeared in Durham County court Monday, where a judge reduced Dixon’s bond from $10 million to $1 million because of a lack of criminal history, ABC11 reported.

Dixon is listed as the pastor of Kingdom City Life Empowerment Church in Durham, where he is known as Apostle D. Keandre Dixon, according to the church’s Facebook page.