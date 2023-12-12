New Durham Pilates studio navigates challenges of inflation
Durham city officials say the Bull City has two programs that can help businesses offset costs, manage inflation.
The Bulls are inducting 13 people and the entire 1995-96 team into their Ring of Honor next month.
Inflation in most categories is back to normal ranges, with one exception: rent.
After a blistering 2023 rally, stock market bulls believe the worst effects of higher interest rates have already passed.
Housing affordability is still a major issue — even as inflation moderates, according to the White House.
Shelter costs were the "largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy," according to the CPI report.
NHTSA is now asking for help determining what technologies should be built into cars to help mitigate or prevent it outright -- in part because the agency says there are no commercially available options. NHTSA says it evaluated 331 driver monitoring systems and found none that are commercially available that can properly handle identifying alcohol impairment. Driver monitoring isn't the only option NHTSA has at its disposal, though.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
Your grocery bill is still higher than pre-pandemic, but the rate of acceleration has slowed.
Natural gas prices are under pressure amid milder-than-expected weather and record production in the US.
Looking to pick up some Christmas gifts on a budget? This list has some great ideas for tool lovers, tech lovers, car lovers and kids, all under $100!
A court case this week could spark a major change in the NCAA transfer policy. But the fight is just beginning
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
Falling gasoline prices brought down headline inflation in November.
"We see something that takes five seconds [to figure out] and it takes them five minutes."
To win games, you need to win in recruiting, and almost out of nowhere, Nebraska has emerged as a serious player.
Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro introduced Tuesday a battery-swapping network and three smartscooters to India, marking the company's official entry into the world’s most populous country and biggest two-wheeler market. Gogoro CEO Horace Luke told TechCrunch that the company sees India as a central hub for manufacturing and plans to export its smartscooters from the country to other markets, starting with neighboring country Nepal. Gogoro kicked off its strategic entry into India with a battery-swapping network aimed at business-to-business customers in Delhi and Goa.
If you've been thinking about hosting your own mini data center or need to stream 1,333 Netflix 4K programs at once, Google Fiber has the answer.