Durham pizza joint earns ‘B’ grade: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Dec. 27)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of Dec. 20-27.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 83 restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 20-27.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows 36 restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 20-27.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Golden Pizza (2300 Chapel Hill Rd. in Durham) received a score of 86.5% during an inspection on Dec. 21.

The restaurant was in violation of 20 standards. Of these, 11 were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included observing an employee “prepare an order without washing his hands and changing his gloves” and an employee prepare a sandwich using their bare hands. The inspector also found a stored bucket of marinated chicken without a lid on it, and there were no dates on containers of pizza sauce, cooked mushrooms and deli meat.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 91.5% in August 2023 and 97.5% in November 2022.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but lower than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that nine restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 20-27.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that seven restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 20-27.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that one restaurant inspection was completed Dec. 20-27. The restaurant received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

