Durham police find 2 men shot to death in car on highway ramp

Two men were found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon on a Interstate 85 ramp in Durham, according to the Durham Police Department.

The police department tweeted at 4:47 p.m. saying it was investigating a double shooting at the entrance ramp to I-85 South at Duke Street.

Minutes later, the department sent another tweet saying both men were dead.

Police also said that motorists could see traffic delays on the ramp from I-85 to Duke Street.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.