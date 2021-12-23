Police name suspects in Black Friday shooting, other incidents at Southpoint mall

Durham police have identified suspects in three gun-related incidents at The Streets at Southpoint mall, including the Black Friday shooting that panicked crowds on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The suspects include a Virginia man wanted in the Nov. 26 incident who faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, police stated in a news release. The suspect, Jaquaay Walton, 31, remains at large.

Three people, including a 10-year-old child, suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds in that incident, and three more were injured in the aftermath.

Earlier this month, police said the shooting occurred when two men approached a kiosk on the mall’s second floor and tried to rob a man selling jewelry.

Charges against more people are expected as police continue to investigate the Nov. 26 shooting, the release stated.

Suspects in fight in mall’s food court

Police also named three suspects in an altercation between two groups in the mall’s food court on Dec. 8, which resulted in one man being assaulted and a handgun and wallet being stolen.

Elijah Sauls, 20, of Durham, has been accused of carrying a concealed weapon, while Messiah Whitted, 19, also of Durham, has been accused of disorderly conduct by fighting.

A third individual, a juvenile, has also been accused of disorderly conduct by fighting, police said.

None of the three individuals has been arrested yet, police said, adding that other individuals involved in the incident have been identified and additional charges are possible.