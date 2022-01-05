Durham police arrest, charge 2 men in Black Friday shooting at Southpoint mall

Julian Shen-Berro
·1 min read

Durham police have made two arrests in the Black Friday shooting at The Streets at Southpoint mall that panicked crowds on one of the busiest shopping days last year.

Romeo Pride, a 26-year-old Durham man, who was shot and seriously injured, was arrested after being released from the hospital, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Pride had previously been identified by police as a suspect in the robbery, though they had not released his name. He has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed gun.

Jaquaay Walton, a 31-year-old Virginia man who police charged last month with carrying a concealed gun, turned himself in and was released on bond, police added.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. Nov. 26 after at least two men approached a man selling jewelry outside of a store and at least one tried to rob him, The News & Observer reported.

Both the jewelry seller and the man attempting to rob him had guns and fired shots during the exchange, police said.

At least six people were injured during the ensuing incident.

Three people suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds, including Pride and two bystanders, one of whom was a 10-year-old child. Three others were injured as people fled the mall.

Police said last month that Walton was not one of the two men who approached the jewelry seller, but did not further clarify his involvement in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Durham police said more charges may be filed.

