Durham police arrest man wanted in 6 armed robberies of gas stations. And maybe more.

Durham police have arrested a man they say robbed gas stations in the city six times this month, including four times in just two days.

Christian Ollie Davis, 29, is charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

He was found in possession of cocaine and a gun when he was arrested July 15 and is being held in jail in lieu of $350,000 bail, according to police.

The following businesses reported being robbed by an armed individual:

▪ A BP gas station store in the 100 block of West Cornwallis Road on July 4.

▪ A Cruisers gas station store in the 3500 block Hillsborough Road. on July 5.

▪ A One Hop Food Mart in the 2000 block of Guess Road on July 5.

▪ A BP gas station store in 100 block of West Cornwallis Road on July 5.

▪ A BP gas station in the 100 block of West Cornwallis Road on July 10.

▪ A BP gas station station store in the 2500 block of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard on July 14.

The News & Observer has asked the Police Department to clarify the locations of the incidents, which suggest the same BP gas station store was robbed three times.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a robbery in the county in which Davis is a suspect.

Individuals with information on these cases are encouraged to contact Cpl. A Cisternas at 919-560-4440 ext. 29480 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers can be anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.