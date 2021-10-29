Durham police ask for help after woman fatally shot on Penrith Drive

A woman who was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday night has died from her injuries, Durham police said.

Officers responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at the 5300 block of Penrith Drive around 9:45 p.m., where they found a woman who had been shot, police said in a news release.

The woman was taken to a hospital but did not survive her injuries.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police said.

The block of Penrith Drive where the shooting occurred is in South Durham, between Lake Elton and N.C. 55.

Anyone with information regarding a suspect or the shooting is asked to call Investigator C. Brinkley with the department’s homicide unit at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322.

Callers can also reach out to Crimestoppers, which pays cash rewards for information leading to felony arrests, and allows people to stay anonymous, at 919-683-1200.