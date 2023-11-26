Durham Police blames financial pressures for Thinford hub delay

An artist's impression of the new custody hub due to open in Thinford near Spennymoor

A new centralised police hub to replace "aging" custody suites throughout County Durham has been delayed.

Durham Police's new centre in Thinford was due to open in the spring to replace four suites including in Bishop Auckland and Darlington.

Its opening has now been pushed back until the summer of 2024, with the force blaming "financial pressures."

The new hub will also have forensic and investigative facilities.

Other custody centres due to close are in Peterlee and Durham City.

The custody suite at Durham City Police Station is one of four the force is closing

The decision to close the regional suites came after government inspectors highlighted "the poor physical conditions" in some sites in 2019.

The force's Labour Police and Crime Commissioner, Joy Allen, said: "The hub will house all of the forces' detainees in modern, safe cell accommodation and will be a more efficient and effective means of managing custody and detention."

She said the delay had been caused by inflation and financial pressures, but that the project was based on a "fixed price and significant financial savings would be made" once the new site opened.

Robert Potts, a councillor for Evenwood and Conservative PCC candidate at next year's election, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he was against the move to centralise services.

"There's hardly any police officers left on the street at the moment and my fear is there will be even less once this main custody suite is opened," Mr Potts said.

Follow BBC North East on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.