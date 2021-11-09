Durham police find body of man shot to death in trunk of a car

Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday in the trunk of a parked car on Hope Valley Road.

The body of 35-year-old Joshua Lamont Johnson was around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Hope Valley Road. He had been shot multiple times.

Investigators think the shooting occurred elsewhere, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

Johnson’s family members had reported him missing earlier in the day.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to the release, which provided no other details.

2nd homicide in 24 hours

The shooting was the second in 24 hours in the Bull City.

On Monday, police identified a man found fatally shot in a car on N.C. 55 Sunday evening as 31-year-old Jamal McClinton Coltrane.

Officers were responding to a call about a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane near Latitude Drive around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release. Coltrane died at the scene, police said.

As of Oct. 9, the latest data available on the Police Department website, there had been 39 criminal homicides in the city, up from 24 by the same date last year.

From 2016-20, the city averaged 34 homicides a year by the same date.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29330 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.