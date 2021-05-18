Durham police say cardiac arrest call was a homicide, the city’s 3rd killing in a week

Durham police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old man as a homicide, after officers sent on a cardiac-arrest call found him inside an apartment.

It was the city’s third homicide in the past week.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue on Monday morning, according to a Durham Police Department news release Tuesday.

They found Durwood Cardell Evans dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The News & Observer has asked the police department for more information about how Evans died and whether a suspect has been identified.

As of May 1, there had been 15 homicides in Durham — an increase from the seven reported by the same date in 2020.

In the past week, there have been at least two other homicides in the city, both fatal shootings. On Monday, Durham police identified the victims.

▪ Jerel Alexander Brown, a 25-year-old Durham resident, was found Thursday shot and lying on the ground in the 2500 block of Lane Street. He died at the scene, according to a news release.

▪ J.C. Jones, a 53-year-old Durham resident, was fatally shot Wednesday in the 3300 block of Dearborn Drive. Jones was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police have not announced arrests in any of these killings. People with tips may call investigators at 919-560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Durham Report

Calling Bull City readers! We've launched The Durham Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Durham published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Durham-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "The Story of my Street."