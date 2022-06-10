Durham police charge 16-year-old with robbing Latinos at gunpoint in Braggtown

Durham police have arrested a teenager they say targeted Latino residents for robberies in and around the Braggtown neighborhood in northern Durham.

The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile whose name was not released, was arrested in south Durham on Thursday and charged with seven crimes from April 18-30.

Six of the crimes had Latino victims, police told The News & Observer in April. People were approached by the suspect, who had a gun and demanded money.

The juvenile was charged in following crimes, all of which had Hispanic victims:

▪ April 18 — Two men were approached on Usher Street by a male with a gun demanding their belongings.

▪ April 21 — A man was approached on Craven Street by a male who pointed a gun and demanded his wallet.

▪ April 21 — A man was approached Dearborn Drive by a male with a gun who demanded his wallet.

▪ April 30 — A man was approached on Allgood Street while working at a site there by a male with a gun.

▪ April 30 — A man was approached on Dearborn Drive by a suspect wearing a black mask who pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his wallet.

An image of the suspect previously released by police showed a young man with a ski mask standing in a driveway with what appears to be a pistol in his right hand.

Braggtown, a neighborhood north of Interstate 85, has become home to many Latino residents.

The area has longstanding Latino-owned businesses along the North Roxboro Street corridor, such as La Superior, a grocery store and restaurant.

In one incident, a woman moved a bicycle that may have belonged to the suspect from the roadway and was assaulted by the suspect, police said. Police did not say if the juvenile would be charged in that incident.

